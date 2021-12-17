A recent fatal shooting in Oxford, Michigan, has once again brought gun violence into the spotlight.
The parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley purchased a semi-automatic 9mm Sig Sauer handgun on Black Friday. The teen, who struggled with behavioral issues and faced disciplinary action at his school, now faces murder charges following a shooting that killed four classmates. More were injured.
The county prosecutor in Michigan is adamant that the school shooting could have been prevented and is holding the parents of the young man responsible, as well. The student was showing warning signs of violence well before the shooting through drawings, social media and words. Nevertheless, the student still had access to this weapon.
The prosecutor in this case is not trying to challenge the Second Amendment, nor is she saying that parents should not purchase guns for their children. What this case is saying clearly is this: If you are a parent, you should exercise responsible gun ownership or you could be held legally accountable.
For years, the National Rifle Association has stated that gun owners should be responsible. They offer courses in gun safety. Some states require safety tests before someone can purchase a gun or receive a hunting license. These acts have not been deemed in violation of a person’s right to bear arms. These admonitions and conditions have been ways of emphasizing the obvious: In the wrong hands or handled irresponsibly, guns (like all weapons) can be deadly.
In the Michigan case, a gun in the hands of an angry teen who consistently exhibited violent and unruly behavior was deadly. The prosecution believes that parents have a responsibility within their households to limit access and in other ways to control guns in their households. Of course, a jury likely will decide whether parents bear legal responsibility. From a legal standpoint, the jury can and should have the last word on this one.
However, ethically speaking, just like a responsible parent would not allow a teen to use the car or even an oven if they are not ready or in the right frame of mind, so too should parents exercise responsibility regarding guns in the home.
Regardless of where one stands on gun rights, responsibility should always be at the forefront to protect people of all ages in our country. The case in Michigan makes that point perfectly clear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.