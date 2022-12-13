A funny thing happened on the road to voter suppression in Georgia.
Voter turnout in that state hit 57% on Nov. 8, exceeding the national average of 47% in 2022. Turnout for the Dec. 6 Senate runoff was more than 90% of the general election, a higher percentage than typical for such elections. The Democratic candidate won a six-year term in the Senate in part because he was able to generate more voter enthusiasm than the Republican challenger, who lost because turnout lagged in GOP-friendly counties.
All of this happened despite a Republican-pushed elections law that was described as harsh and restrictive. But it turns out that Senate Bill 202 wasn’t much of a speed bump for voter participation in 2022.
That hasn’t stopped opponents of SB 202 from claiming that the turnout was strong despite rather than because of the new law. Given the gloom-and-doom scenarios that even scared Major League Baseball into moving the All-Star Game, this argument rings hollow. There were complaints about long lines on Election Day, especially for last week’s runoff, but that’s not the same thing as disenfranchisement.
You might have to wait in a long line to license your car but it doesn’t mean the tag office doesn’t give you the right to do so. It just means things could be run better.
That’s what should be the focus of debate going forward on elections: How do we make them better? Too much time is wasted scaring one side into believing the election will be stolen or telling the other side that someone wants to take your rights.
Not only are both statements wild exaggerations, but they are also insulting. Local authorities, both Democrats and Republicans, do a good job making sure elections are operating with integrity and fairness. Regarding voter participation, why do opponents of legislation like SB 202 always assume that it’s so easy to keep inner-city voters from the polls? It seems like one of those well-meaning arguments that’s a little bit condescending.
Going forward, the debate can’t be separated from the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in abrupt changes to the mechanics of voting because of concerns about contagion. Now that the acute health crisis has passed, some want to expand those changes and some want to roll them back: Not to 1919 but to 2019.
Whether that’s good public policy or not is a matter of legitimate debate. Lost in the discussion is the fact that expanded absentee or mail-in voting benefits elderly and rural voters, many of whom happen to be conservative, as much as those who live in bigger cities.
If we need to move faster and modernize elections, then let’s do so. But stop the scare tactics. The Georgia results show that it’s just hyperbole.
