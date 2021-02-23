The Missouri State Highway Patrol will conduct an independent investigation into what went wrong in an officer-involved shooting in Livingston County.

It’s important to avoid a rush to judgement in a shooting incident last Friday night that ended in the death of a 34-year-old man. A Livingston County sheriff’s deputy was injured in an altercation that preceded the shooting.

But one thing seems clear from the initial information released in this tragic case. It’s easy to say that more police calls should be treated as mental health matters, but it’s another thing to square that kind of breezy statement with the complex realities of law enforcement interactions with the public.

Based on a press release, we know that the deputy said the subject was acting in an odd manner that raised concerns about possible mental health issues. We know that the two were in the front seat of the patrol vehicle when he began to attack that deputy, who eventually fired at least one round.

There will be plenty of time to determine if the deputy should have done something differently and what kind of issues, if any, the subject was facing. But if there was a hint of a mental health crisis, and it ended this violently, it does provide food for thought as the public clamors for fewer cops and more social workers to respond to some emergency calls.

Clearly, there is a need here, especially because many who experience a mental health crisis will call 911 until the national 988 suicide-prevention hotline becomes available. Just this week, police in New York City announced that its officers will stay out of many mental health crisis calls and a social worker will respond instead in certain precincts.

Mental health problems are not a crime, although failure to treat them can lead to it. The St. Joseph Police Department seems to recognize this with its decision to partner with a mental health provider and imbed a social worker with law enforcement. In St. Joseph, this professional connects those who initially encounter the police with a range of mental health services, a measure that could reduce interaction with law enforcement down the road.

What seems to make this program work in St. Joseph is a commitment to its necessity but also a certain sense of realism. The social worker does not arrive on the scene until the police declare that it’s secure, a nod to the reality that every situation presents unique challenges.

The reality is that many police calls do require a mental health professional, but to think this always eliminates the need for a trained officer at the scene is not only unrealistic, it’s dangerous.