Taxpayers could take a measure of solace in a report that outlines the growing cost of the federal government’s involvement in the student loan program.

At least it’s not free college tuition for all, or a complete government takeover of the health-care system. But the reality of significant student loan writedowns isn’t pretty, as outlined in a report last month from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The CBO forecasts that the government — that means taxpayers — will wind up forgiving $167 billion in graduate student debt and $40 billion in undergraduate loans over the next 10 years. This comes mainly due to growth in income-driven repayment plans that offer more favorable terms and a chance to have a loan balance forgiven at 20 years, or 10 years if the borrower agrees to do public service.

The CBO finds that most borrowers in income-driven plans initially make payments that are too small to cover accruing interest — and therefore, over the first several years of repayment, their loan balances grow rather than shrink.

Until 2010, most student loans were issued by private lending institutions and guaranteed by the federal government, often through fixed-payment plans. Then the federal government started issuing all student loans, amid rosy forecasts that the program would turn a $219 billion profit over a 10-year period.

The CBO report blew that scenario out of the water. Now, student loan losses and subsidies are expected to cost the government $11 billion over that same decade. Under fair-value accounting methods that consider borrower risk, government losses actually spike to $263 billion.

What’s worse is that income-based repayments are less likely to benefit undergraduates, including some who might be the first in a family to try college. The CBO estimates that graduate students will see 56% of their loan balances forgiven, compared to 21% for undergraduates.

“Income-based repayment absolutely is providing the largest benefits to those who need them least,” Jason Delisle, a resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, wrote in an opinion piece published by Inside Higher Ed.

Expect to hear plenty of pouting from college-aged borrowers if Congress tries to rein in this program. In a way, they should express some gratitude if the CBO report sparks a call for changes that help students, especially undergraduates, pay for college through a more fiscally sound approach.

The bill eventually comes due, if not in 20-year repayment plans, then in the form of growing public debt that today’s students and their children are ultimately required to pay.

They cover that in college, don’t they?