It’s too early to claim that city leaders are vindicated in their reluctance to pursue a costly state audit of its sewer billing practices.

But the early returns are in and they point not to a smoking gun of illegal activity but to something that’s unacceptable but also fairly common in both government and the private sector.

The city is inefficient in its utility billing. The right hand doesn’t talk to the left. It’s stuck in the world of paper, pencils and green eye shades.

The last one isn’t in the audit, but we added it for effect. At any rate, you can put the pitchforks back in the garage and send the tar and feathers back to the tar and feather company.

The Plante Moran process audit shows plenty of room for improvement. It points out that financial processes are inefficient and involve too many manual steps. Employees waste time tracking down information, gaining excessive approvals and producing unnecessary reports.

It sounds like something out of “Office Space,” but the consequences are serious. Too many paper records increase the risk of losing data and transferring data incorrectly.

Oddly, the process audit calls for both more automation and more employees working in financial operations, recommendations that seem to contradict each other. The council will have to figure that one out.

But the audit is noteworthy for what it doesn’t find, namely glaring deficiencies or lack of internal controls. It answered some of the points in Beau Musser’s memo, including claims that the city failed to review a weekly exemption report, failed review sewer tap connections and that a City Council member’s new business went years without receiving a sewer bill. Musser is the former assistant director of administrative services whose memo launched a thousand calls for a state audit.

The outside auditor’s review found that the city does review exception reports and that a review of tap reports would be more effective on a quarterly rather than a weekly basis. The review glossed over the council member’s business, saying that kind of oversight would be unlikely in the current system. At any rate, the city is highly dependent on the information it gets from Missouri American, the company that provides the water that gets flushed down the sewer.

The city should take efforts to fix inefficiencies outlined in this recent report, but the bigger issue is whether those fixes should come along with the time and cost of a more extensive state audit. More than 10 years ago, the city paid $80,000 for a state audit that turned up little. After this recent report found inertia rather than scandal, it seems that holding off was the right call.