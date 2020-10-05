There used to be a saying that politics stops at the water’s edge. The thought was that issues of international importance enjoyed bipartisan support because national security was at stake.

Maybe that phrase is still uttered in Washington, D.C., for old-time’s sake, but does anyone still believe it? Everything is politics these days.

Regardless of political leanings, president Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus test should cause concern for any American. This is for practical reasons of national security and out of a sense of decency because this virus has infected 7.4 million Americans so far, resulting in 209,000 deaths. It doesn’t matter whether those infected are people you agree with or people you like.

High up the political food chain, the Obamas and Bidens of the world refused to gloat and expressed best wishes for Trump’s health. Hopefully, this was due to true conviction and not a belief that the schadenfreude would be expressed by others.

In Georgia, a Democratic state representative Tweeted: “It looks like someone should have been more consistent with wearing a mask.” True, perhaps, but you can choke on schadenfreude. Besides, it doesn’t really help in addressing the issue of a response to the coronavirus.

After the fatalities and the economic damage, the biggest tragedy of the coronavirus is how it’s gone from a health issue to a bitter partisan battle. Pandemic action plans used to gather dust on government shelves, now they’re fodder for social media.

It’s important to acknowledge that Trump himself politicized the virus response as much as anyone, but it’s also true that most arguments are two-sided and the Twittersphere is full of shrill red and blue voices. At a low moment in our country’s politics, maybe the president’s hospitalization serves as an opportunity for those across the political spectrum to reset the debate over the coronavirus to one that’s oriented less toward culture wars and more toward science.

The fact that a pandemic response has to be one of the central wedge issues in the presidential campaign is shameful.

The day Trump’s positive test result was announced, Merriam Webster noted that the most searched-for word on its online dictionary was schadenfreude. It’s a word of German origin that means taking pleasure in another’s misfortune.

It’s one of those words that’s impressive to hurl at a dinner party or have in your back pocket for a bar room argument.

It’s not so useful in finding a common response to a pandemic that has infected everyone from the president to the dog-catcher. For that, we need to put aside ego and work together.

The word we’re looking for is cooperation.