This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


McCarthy's quest to be speaker collides with GOP failures (copy)

The U.S Capitol is seen on Election Day in Washington.

 File photo | Associated Press

After months of campaigning, voters finally got the chance to issue their own verdict Tuesday.

The result? They don’t like anybody all that much. There was no red wave and little to suggest widespread support for the Democratic majority and an unpopular president.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.