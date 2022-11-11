After months of campaigning, voters finally got the chance to issue their own verdict Tuesday.
The result? They don’t like anybody all that much. There was no red wave and little to suggest widespread support for the Democratic majority and an unpopular president.
Instead, a divided country is poised to elect a divided government, with a Democrat in the White House and likely a Republican House majority that’s much smaller than what the GOP expected for a midterm election. The Senate is too close to call, but the majority will be razor-thin whether it’s red or blue.
Maybe a divided government isn’t all that bad. It can be a recipe for gridlock, but it also saves us from the worst extremes of both parties: Democrats and their tendency to see government spending as the answer to any problem, Republicans and the way their worldview has become divorced from reality on things like election results.
For both parties, a big part of the problem is the inability to grasp that neither side has much of a mandate to pursue the most ambitious goals of its most die-hard supporters. President Joe Biden did not win a Reagan-style landslide in 2020. He received the largest popular vote count in U.S. history but that’s because the voting-age population continues to grow. The second-highest vote count would be Donald Trump in 2020.
Biden won 51% of the popular vote and his party took a nine-seat majority in the House. The Senate was deadlocked, with the vice president breaking the tie.
With far-reaching legislative goals like Build Back Better and the New Green Deal, Democrats acted like they had a 40-seat House majority and a 10-seat advantage in the Senate. Those are not the kinds of things you can push through with the numbers being what they are.
The Republicans showed they would not do much better with a majority, floating a 1,000-page roadmap for probes of the FBI and Biden — the kinds of things you do if you get a red wave instead of a little ripple.
With the numbers being what they are, both sides need to act more like a parliamentary democracy in Europe. There, elected officials find common ground and compromise with small blocs of ideological opponents. Otherwise, nothing gets done.
There has been some evidence of cooperation in the U.S. Congress on the infrastructure bill, gun control and the CHIPs Act, but not enough. That needs to change because voters sent a clear message on Tuesday if you look past the muddled results.
They seemed to be saying, we pretty much hate all of you but you’re all we’ve got. So start working together for the good of the American people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.