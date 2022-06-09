The battle lines in the state capital aren’t always drawn between Republicans and Democrats.
With the GOP’s 60-seat House majority and a 14-vote advantage in the Senate, it isn’t always a compelling fight. Sometimes, as the Senate demonstrated during the recent session, sparks fly when factions of Republicans fight each other.
But other times the real fault line isn’t between liberal and conservative but between urban and rural lawmakers. Northwest Missouri is constantly seeking to maintain funding and political influence as more of the state’s population shifts to urban and suburban areas. Consider how St. Joseph and Northwest Missouri seemed to be an afterthought in the redistricting battles that sidetracked the Senate for months. It was an ugly debate, so maybe it’s good to be overlooked.
In one significant way, Northwest Missouri was not overlooked in 2022. The local legislative delegation achieved a significant victory with a Missouri budget that directs more than $100 million toward rural roads, often low-volume routes that carry fewer than 400 vehicles a day. In recent years, the need to fix up these roads has grown as state highway maintenance lapsed north of Interstate 70.
A large portion of the funding, about $53 million, will go to lettered routes and farm-to-market roads in Northwest Missouri.
“The need is so dire out here for the lettered routes,” Sen. Dan Hegeman said at a St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce legislative forum.
The funding for rural routes comes as the Missouri Department of Transportation releases a draft five-year spending plan that’s heavy on maintenance, even with an influx of federal funds and the first state gas tax increase in 25 years. The Statewide Transportation Improvement Program proposes spending about $7.6 billion from fiscal 2023 through fiscal 2027.
Surely that program includes plenty of big-ticket items for the state’s urban residents. For those who take the less-traveled rural roads, including farmers with heavy equipment, there should be a debt of appreciation for Hegeman, who wielded considerable clout as the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He and others at the Chamber forum — Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer and Reps. Brenda Shields and Dean VanSchoiack, might not be able to reverse this area’s population slide, but it’s reassuring to know they still speak with a loud voice for what some call the Great Northwest.
Of course, it doesn’t hurt that a flush budget year put big-city lawmakers and city-leaning bureaucrats in a more generous mood with state funds, sort of like how your uncle would treat everyone after a good day at the racetrack. We won’t complain.
