On Rachel Maddow’s television news show, commentators noted a spike in positive COVID-19 cases in St. Joseph just as local officials here were “agitating to open everything up as soon as possible.”

That’s one way of looking at it. St. Joseph ordered social-distancing guidelines and a lockdown that lasted six weeks. Its shelter-in-place mandate preceded the statewide order by 17 days.

Then came a measured, thoughtful easing of restrictions, based on guidance from the Centers from Disease Control and Prevention and the advice of city health experts. There was considerable internal debate, with some in the city advocating a swifter return to normalcy and others urging more caution.

If that’s what you mean by agitating, then by all means, don’t let the facts get in the way of a narrative built around greedy, unscientific red staters. We all have our roles to play.

The truth is, the infection cluster at Triumph Foods was deeply concerning, just like other clusters that shut down meatpacking facilities throughout the Midwest. In Nebraska, 2,600 meatpacking workers tested positive for the coronavirus. More than 400 tested positive at Triumph.

It was part of the broader tapestry of how the coronavirus impacts St. Joseph. Another aspect was the testing at Mosaic Life Care last weekend, which resulted in 34 positive COVID-19 patients out of 1,593 people tested. That’s a 2% rate of infection for those tested. Mosaic Life Care had 15 COVID-19 inpatients at week’s end.

It’s so easy to take snippets of information to justify preconceived notions. Just as Maddow could look at the Triumph cases and exclaim, “a-ha, they’re rushing into disaster,” one could look at the weekend test results from Mosaic and determine that the media is blowing things out of proportion and the coronavirus is no threat at all.

If you look hard enough, you can find something on the internet that says the Chinese developed the virus, the Democrats are using it to discredit President Trump or the second wave will pulverize America. There’s probably a George Soros connection that we’re missing,

It is easy, in challenging and disorienting times, to assume the worst in people or believe in wild conspiracies, rather than acknowledge the situation for the complex phenomenon that it is. It’s temping to resort to preconceived positions rather than appreciate that things are changing quickly and our views might have to change with them.

It’s a rare person who admits that there are things we just don’t know. The city might make decisions that we disagree with, but we value the consideration that’s gone into this. It’s easy for a television commentator or Bob from the internet to make the call, but it’s harder to really make the call.