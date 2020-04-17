A common complaint about the coronavirus, often aired on social media, is that news outlets ignore the large numbers of infected patients who recover from COVID-19.

This statement manages to contain a degree of truth while glossing over the lethal march of this virus. We’ll chalk it up as human nature and not an agenda.

It is true that the vast majority of those infected with COVID-19 show no symptoms or mild symptoms. Most recover. This is widely understood but isn’t tracked as actively on World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites. Both sites, early Friday, showed around 2 million cases and 140,000 deaths worldwide. A reasonable person could infer that the difference between those numbers reflects patients who either have recovered or will do so in time.

Johns Hopkins University, another reliable source for coronavirus data, reported a specific number: 555,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19. In truth, we won’t know how many people have recovered until there’s widespread antibody testing that shows how many people were infected since the virus emerged.

A greater focus on recoveries is worthwhile, but it doesn’t make the dead less dead. Think of it this way: If a loved one dies in an automobile accident, a police officer would be technically correct to state that, despite this tragedy, it should be noted that most vehicles get from point A to point B safely.

Would this officer be doing his or her job, or just playing Pollyanna?

The tendency to find good in everything is an endearing human characteristic that brings more benefit than harm, as long at it doesn’t cloud judgment or keep us from addressing real problems.

Those looking for the silver lining amid pandemic might find frustration with recovery statistics, which are lagging and incomplete. We would suggest looking in your own backyard.

Consider that Triumph Foods donated 1,700 pounds of fresh pork products to the St. Joseph Police and Fire departments, as well as the Buchanan County EMS and Sheriff’s offices. Last month, the company donated 13,000 pounds of product to the Open Door Food Kitchen and other organizations.

Just south of Buchanan County, see how Holladay Distillery switched from making bourbon to producing hand sanitizer. The Platte County company sent its first shipments to law enforcement, first responders and hospitals in the area.

Everyday St. Joseph citizens also got into the act. More than 6,000 people joined a Facebook group that serves as a virtual meeting place to offer help, share tips and make our neighbors feel less alone.

These are difficult times. The generosity of these businesses and everyday citizens, along with countless others, makes it a little easier to bear.