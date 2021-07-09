It’s no surprise that the last St. Joseph City Council meeting involved nearly three hours of back-and-forth discussion on a proposed AT&T cell tower.
No one wants a 175-foot tower in their backyard, but everyone wants good cell service. There lies the crux of the matter.
Cell towers are a nuisance, but a necessary nuisance in modern society. The council will have to weigh the needs of the neighborhood — cell towers are not usually authorized in residential areas — with the potential loss of mobile phone coverage, particularly for emergency communications. An estimated 70% of all emergency calls in this area come from cell phones, according to one representative of AT&T.
So the council has its work cut out for it on this matter. But here’s a scary thought. What if this is not a one-time issue for one particular neighborhood but an ongoing dispute that the City Council will have to debate over and over?
There’s nothing particularly special about this tower near Karnes Road. It replaces an existing unit on a nearby water tower. It’s not a tower that will provide 5G service, the ultra-high speeds that will become necessary to enable the next generation of digital technology.
To accommodate 5G service, hundreds of smaller towers will need to be installed in both commercial and residential areas of St. Joseph. Wireless companies may need coverage every 500 feet because the 5G spectrum can accommodate vast amounts of data and super fast downloads, but the range is limited.
These 5G towers are supposed to be incorporated into existing utility polls and traffic signals as much as possible, so the public won’t notice them as much as the big tower that’s generated so much debate these last few weeks.
But that hasn’t stopped neighborhood opposition to 5G towers sprouting up in bigger cities that always get the first crack at new things, places like Salt Lake City, Syracuse, New York, and Indianapolis. (“Hoosiers fight against 5G towers near homes,” according to one headline). In California, Mill City voted unanimously to block the deployment of 5G towers even though not one provider has applied to build one there.
Perhaps St. Joseph is behind the times, fighting the old technology before the new one gets here. We have to wonder, if there’s this much opposition to a single tower, is any chance of placing them all over the city in the future?
