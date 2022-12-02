Today, you could go to a certain spot on the North Belt Highway to enjoy a sandwich at Panera or see a doctor at the urgent care clinic.
It wasn’t always so tidy. This location, just north of Frederick Avenue, once housed a seedy flophouse known as the Pony Express Motel. Let’s just say it was the type of place to hang your hat when you had few other options.
Several years ago, news of the motel’s demolition generated a sigh of relief among community boosters. It was a prominent intersection, a first impression of the city for those entering from the interstate, so there was widespread interest in sprucing things up.
Dick DeShon, however, had another reaction to the motel’s demise. He wanted that sign.
Even with a tremendous lack of curb appeal, the motel did boast a distinctive neon sign featuring a Pony Express rider and horse. DeShon was very excited when he was able to acquire the sign for the Pony Express National Museum site in St. Joseph.
That was the charm with DeShon, a St. Joseph businessman and community leader who died last week. He was able to look past the blight that existed in St. Joseph and see the potential of what this city could become.
He looked at the decaying stockyards and didn’t see a dying industry. He saw a prime location for industrial redevelopment.
The Missouri River wasn’t just a muddy channel that sometimes floods, it was a highway to transport commodities for the city’s industry and farm economy.
Most of all, the Pony Express wasn’t just a relic of St. Joseph’s past. It was a part of the city’s identity, a source of pride for future generations to appreciate and enjoy.
DeShon played a key role in founding the St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau and the St. Joseph Regional Port Authority. He had a hand in clearing old pens from the stockyards and bringing in new business.
And thanks to the work of DeShon and his late wife, Mignon, the Pony Express National Museum is a first-rate tourist destination that stands as a tribute to an age of western expansion and daring. There’s also a one-room school and, yes, that sign.
A fitting tribute to DeShon would be to look around St. Joseph and see what can be better rather than complaining about things as they are. That’s the spirit that made him so memorable.
