This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Pony Express Sign

The Pony Express Motel sign stands next to the one-room school on the grounds of the Pony Express National Museum. Dick DeShon, who died last week, was instrumental in developing the museum.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Today, you could go to a certain spot on the North Belt Highway to enjoy a sandwich at Panera or see a doctor at the urgent care clinic.

It wasn’t always so tidy. This location, just north of Frederick Avenue, once housed a seedy flophouse known as the Pony Express Motel. Let’s just say it was the type of place to hang your hat when you had few other options.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.