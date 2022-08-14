The beginning of the school year brings about many academic concerns for students and teachers. However, the headlines in this past year have been filled with non-academic concerns, with school safety topping the list.
The St. Joseph School District is taking this seriously. It has a new director of non-academic student services, Shannon Nolte, who is seeking to build upon the new safety measures that have been in place for the past few years.
Despite concerns about having enough school resource officers (it appears the district will have six, rather than nine), these additions can provide a balanced approach by taking seriously not only actual risky behaviors but also preventative factors that can lead to violence.
Furthermore, the district has updated security cameras and has enhanced personnel training to handle emergencies. The district has continued to enhance its communication with law enforcement at the city and county levels to ensure a stronger law enforcement presence in and around all St. Joseph schools throughout the year.
Each school will have one monitored main entrance during school hours so that SROs and staff can have a better idea of who is coming in. Even school bus transportation now has a monitoring system where parents and guardians can keep track of bus routes, including any delays that may arise.
These kinds of safety measures are part of a sad reality of violence in our nation, and unfortunately, this violence (as we have seen) can affect even the most vulnerable among us. Every parent, teacher, student and staff person wants to be able to think of our schools as a safe haven where students can learn and grow. We know that this is not always the case.
However, we know that spending money and time on “non-academic” items such as enhanced school security is necessary to help ensure as best we can that this will be the case. Along the way, we all hope the preventative measures in place will intervene with a troubled student before personal concerns become public violence. It is the kind of training and investment we wish were not necessary, but because it is a necessity in today’s world, it is good to know that the district is making these changes.
We hope these precautions remain only precautions — resources available but never fully used. However, if needed, it is good to know that all of these resources are there for the safety of our students, teachers, staff and community.
