It seems unfair to refer to what happened at Contrary Creek last July as a flash flood.

That kind of description implies that the waters rose rapidly, some roads were closed and some people were inconvenienced. Then, just as quickly, the waters receded and everything was back to normal.

True, the flooding that occurred one year ago next month did seemingly come out of nowhere, but the return to normal has been slow and painful for this community that felt the immediate impact of the flooding and the frustrations that followed.

Some questioned the response from local governments and agencies. Many chaffed after state and federal officials said the flooding didn’t meet the official definition for a disaster, a bureaucratic check of the box that stung for the 150 or so residents who spent weeks or even months cleaning muck from basements. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers refused to allow controlled burns to clear out the tangle of brush and other debris that clogs the creek.

There’s still a question of who exactly is responsible for what caused the flood: property owners or people who dump illegally.

In a sense, it’s just as much of a tangled mess as the actual creek at times. Surely, as these issues are sorted out, a priority going forward must be to prevent this type of disaster from happening again. Here, many South Side residents are showing impressive resilience and determination in stepping up to make sure that this creek that runs south of the city limits gets cleared of debris.

Last week, volunteers descended on the creek to clear weeds, mow the banks and remove trash and fallen trees from the creek bed. It won’t be the first time that many give up a weekend for this kind of hard labor in the heat of summer.

“Nobody wants to see another flood again. Looking at the creek, you just know something’s got to be done with it,” Aaron Armstrong, one South Side resident, told our reporter.

The city of St. Joseph, which previously provided more than $50,000 in emergency funding and portable restrooms, stepped up and agreed to waive all landfill fees for dead trees and waste removed from Contrary Creek. This is a beneficial step that enhances the impact of those volunteer efforts along the creek.

All in all, the Contrary Creek flood may go down as one of the more unusual disasters in our area, because it was so sudden and its impact was limited geographically but still caused profound economic hardship and personal misery.

It shouldn’t fade from memory until all efforts are made to repair the damage, help victims and avoid a repeat. Thankfully, those who live on the South Side seem determined to make sure that’s exactly what happens.