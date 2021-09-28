St. Joseph voters placed their trust in city staff and elected officials when they gave 71% approval to a half-cent sales tax for parks improvements over the next 10 years.
It’s up to the parks department, and the City Council, to deliver on up to $60 million in upgrades and maintenance at parks, pools, ballfields the Civic Arena, Bode Ice Arena and more. The initial list of scheduled work, which will go to the City Council at a later date, is encouraging.
Lost in the euphoria is a nasty little reality. All this voter goodwill, all of the excitement will be for naught if a few bad apples are allowed to rip it to shreds.
We’re not sure if vandalism of parks facilities is any worse in St. Joseph than in other cities. It’s noticed more here because most people care about these public spaces and want to make sure they are maintained and protected for all to use. The outcome of the Aug. 3 election made that clear.
But not everyone has shown equal levels of concern. Property destruction proved both a financial drain and a deflating sucker punch for the city. In its 2022 budget, the parks department staff noted that vandalism and other incidents increase the need for security cameras at parks, parkways and other facilities. This is money that would be better spent on operations, facilities, salaries or anything other than the prevention of vandalism.
There is no simple way to stop all acts of vandalism, but groups like Friends of Krug Park recognize that it’s a community responsibility, not just a job duty for one or two people at City Hall. This spirit of cooperation has caught on with a series of meetings next month to get the public engaged in helping to protect the parks and ensure they stay safe and well-maintained as a community asset for all. Otherwise, what’s the point in sinking $60 million into them?
Meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Fairview Clubhouse, 3302 Pacific St.; Thursday, Oct. 7, at Remington Nature Center, 1502 MacArthur Drive; and Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Community Christian Church, 2009 Mason Road.
This is an initiative that only works if a large number of people in St. Joseph decide that they want it to work. We would encourage the public to give this type of parks ambassador program a try.
Trust is a two-way street. The city is being trusted with money for extensive improvements and long-deferred maintenance, but the people of St. Joseph will need to trust themselves to make sure that these assets survive the test of time. The parks are here for all of us, so it’s the job of all of us to keep them protected.
