When the nation’s top law enforcement official rolls into town, it’s a good indication that things are getting serious.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr decried a revolving door of criminal justice during a speech last Wednesday in Kansas City, one of many urban areas witnessing a spike in fatal gun violence.

Barr outlined some of the heavy artillery that the federal government makes available to combat crime, including $75 million in grants to local governments and the use of 1,000 federal agents to support local law enforcement through programs like Operation Legend.

Fighting crime costs money. On the local level, the city has reached a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Justice Department to cover $10,000 in overtime expenses needed to help the U.S. Marshals Service look for fugitives between now and Sept. 30. The city is looking to spend $214,000 on handheld radios for the police department, the kind of everyday hardware expense that helps them do their jobs.

Despite ill-advised calls to defund police on a national level, these expenditures garner support in St. Joseph. But there’s something else that has as big of an impact on public safety, and it has little or no effect on budgets.

People need to talk to the police. That’s it. This simple gesture requires little in the way of tax outlays, but it goes a long way to making our streets and neighborhoods safer.

This summer, a series of shootings, shots fired incidents and reprisals did more than send victims to the hospital, unnerve neighbors and end the life of a 2-year-old girl. These incidents illustrated a shameful conspiracy of silence.

Police lamented a lack of cooperation after a July 14 shooting at John Lucas Park injured five people and a drive-by shooting the next month killed 2-year-old Raelynn Elise Craig. An arrest last week in a related shooting raises hopes of an end to the violence, but the fact remains that police encountered obstacles in the very neighborhood that most needed its assistance.

It’s hard to put a finger on why. Distrust? Fear? A desire to have someone else deal with the problem?

Let’s not judge or point fingers here. Some of these instincts might be valid, but they are more than outweighed by the reality that local police make it easy to provide information on a confidential basis and any assistance that ends violent crime makes these communities safer and more livable.

To his credit, St. Joseph Police Chief Chris Connally has attempted to build trust and foster communication with Midtown residents.

But communication works best if it’s reciprocal. We encourage St. Joseph citizens, regardless of race and ZIP code, to cooperate with police to help put a stop to the kind of gun violence we are seeing this summer.