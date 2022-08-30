St. Joseph city officials must have felt like the uncle who won the lottery when the first installment of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act became available. When you’re sitting on $19 million, everyone is your friend and all your jokes are funny.
Maybe that’s one reason why the previous council tasked a citizens commission with vetting proposals from various organizations on potential uses of what’s supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime allotment of transformative funds. (Twice-in-a-lifetime, if you count that second ARPA allotment that the city received in June. The federal money tree has deep roots).
This resulted in recommendations ranging from big-ticket items like expanded workforce training and a new Downtown Discovery Center to smaller amounts for the Allied Arts Council and Bartlett Center, in part to make up for lost revenue. By and large, the system worked well, but there may have been some hard feelings when the current council questioned the original Discovery Center proposal and the past council redirected ARPA money toward the short-term purpose of keeping sewer bills stable for a few years.
This council, which has the final authority on dispersals, appears to want to do things differently with its second crack at spending $19 million in ARPA money. There’s no rush to spend the additional funds — by law a city has until 2024 to make a decision.
It makes sense to wait for the outcome of strategic planning sessions, especially since there might be opportunities to leverage city funds with the county allotment or the state’s large share of ARPA money. The city has pointed to state ARPA funds for some major improvements to urban corridors.
Marty Novak, who served on both the last council and the current one, tells our reporter that the initial ARPA funding “went very far and was spent a lot of different ways.”
There are a couple of ways to read that. One is that relatively few were left out and the city was able to fill a lot of different needs in workforce training, transitional housing, social services and infrastructure. But it also means the impact was spread fairly thin to the point that the effect might not be as transformational as once hoped.
The trick for this council is to be as impactful as possible, rather than papering over budget holes, while also being open and transparent with the community on the way these funds are used.
Whether decisions are made through a committee or just the council, the goal is to have a huge impact on pressing needs and not turn it into another municipal account that gets nickeled and dimed away.
