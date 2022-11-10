This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Veterans Day has evolved into a wide-ranging tribute that features parades, school programs, free breakfasts and the closing of government offices.

All of this is appropriate for a population of veterans that totals about 5,000 people in St. Joseph, according to the latest U.S. Census update. A trip to any Veterans Affairs hospital or veterans home, including the state facility in Cameron, serves as a poignant example of the need to honor those who served.

