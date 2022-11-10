Veterans Day has evolved into a wide-ranging tribute that features parades, school programs, free breakfasts and the closing of government offices.
All of this is appropriate for a population of veterans that totals about 5,000 people in St. Joseph, according to the latest U.S. Census update. A trip to any Veterans Affairs hospital or veterans home, including the state facility in Cameron, serves as a poignant example of the need to honor those who served.
Take time, however, to consider things that can be done to support these veterans all year around:
— Support funding for efforts to deliver medical care to veterans through the VA system. Become an advocate for programs that provide treatment and care for those who experience problems with substance abuse or homelessness after their return to the civilian world. Better yet, spend time volunteering if you can.
— Support democracy and constitutional principles. Veterans fought in defense of freedom around the globe but especially for those who live in the United States. As the latest election cycle showed, we haven’t done the best with the freedoms that veterans have gained for us. A good way to show respect for their sacrifice is to act in ways that support a vibrant democracy and a civil society.
— Support a strong economy. The U.S. and its allies prevailed in World War II because of the courage of soldiers and sailors and the strategic planning of military leadership. But there was something else. The United States economy was able to outproduce its adversaries in tanks, guns, ships and planes, becoming what FDR called the arsenal of democracy. The country was able to establish a mastery of the skies that exists to this day and protects U.S. interests.
This is made possible through a dynamic economy and a commitment to science and technology. It should be an overall national goal to maintain that edge to stay a step ahead of rival nations.
— Support strong families and schools. Today, military branches struggle to meet recruitment goals due to a variety of reasons that include a tight labor market and demographic factors. But there’s also a readiness issue for some potential recruits. Some young people are not able to meet the standards for educational attainment and physical fitness, something that we as a society should strive to address.
Today, let’s allow these veterans to bask in recognition and even get a free doughnut or two. But more than that, let’s become better Americans. Let’s start acting like the kind of people who would be worth fighting for in the future.
