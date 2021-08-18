President Franklin Roosevelt gets credit for the creation of Social Security, one of the signature New Deal programs to expand the safety net for Americans during the Great Depression.
Perhaps President Dwight Eisenhower deserves an assist. Eisenhower’s election in 1952 ended the Democratic Party’s 20-year hold on the White House. It also created the potential of Republicans rolling back some of the New Deal programs and government regulation of the economy.
Eisenhower steered a moderate course called “Modern Republicanism.” He sought to preserve individual freedom and the market economy while ensuring that the government would assist needy citizens. In 1954, he signed legislation to expand Social Security, increase payments and add 10 million more Americans to the program.
Social Security is here to stay, as long as current politicians can keep it solvent.
In our day and age, the question is not about the permanency of New Deal programs but the long-term future of emergency relief enacted during the coronavirus pandemic. In all, Congress has approved $4 trillion in spending to respond to the economic fallout from the pandemic, including the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.
These measures provide direct payments to Americans, enhanced unemployment benefits, emergency rental assistance and increased child tax credits. Moratoriums on evictions, utility shutoffs and student loan repayments provided breathing room for those who struggle economically because of the coronavirus.
The question isn’t whether these measures were necessary at a time when the pandemic was creating great uncertainty about the economy and employment for millions of Americans.
It is whether, as companies report difficulty hiring workers and a government report shows strong job gains in July, the COVID-19 response should be seen as emergency relief or a Trojan horse for more of a permanent entitlement society.
In the 1930s, FDR told Congress that Social Security was a response to the “hazards and vicissitudes of life.” What was implied was that the hazard, in this case people becoming disabled or too old to earn income, was a permanent problem that required a government solution.
Today, with unemployment down to 5% nationally and even lower in Missouri and St. Joseph, it’s time to ask whether the hazards of COVID will prove temporary or more enduring.
These programs all served a purpose, but at some point, most people will need to start earning their own income and paying their own bills without government support. Otherwise, the biggest hazard is that we all become wards of the state.
