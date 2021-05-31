This spring marked 75 years since Winston Churchill delivered one of the most famous and important speeches of the postwar period.

Less than 12 months after the end of World War II, Churchill popularized the term “Iron Curtain” and set the stage for decades of Cold War rivalry. Sharing that stage in Fulton, Missouri, was Harry S. Truman, the only person from this state to serve as president of the United States.

Truman, too, played his part in building a bulwark against Communism. In the ensuing years, some of the details and tactics differed, but support for freedom-loving people was a general consensus regardless of political party and administration, from Eisenhower and Kennedy to Reagan and Clinton.

Lately, this resolve has shown cracks. Some of this is inevitable due to the War on Terror during the George W. Bush administration and the rise of China as the No. 1 economic and military threat to this country. New adversaries bring a new focus.

But some of this is self-imposed. Donald Trump was right in insisting that NATO countries pay more for defense, but publicly berating allies and questioning the relevance of NATO wasn’t the best way to move relations forward.

Now comes his successor, Joe Biden, who raised eyebrows with his recent decision to lift sanctions regarding the building of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and the former East German intelligence officer in charge of it.

In the United States, Biden’s decision was met with withering criticism on Capitol Hill, where Republicans wondered why he removes obstacles to an underground pipeline moving Russian natural gas to Europe when one of his first acts as president was to block a crude oil pipeline between the U.S. and Canada.

It’s a fair question, but every project is different in terms of environmental impact and economic need. The bigger point of contention might be the Biden’s administration’s failure to recognize that in the first half of the 21st century, Gazprom represents as much of a threat to freedom in Europe as Red Army tanks in the second half of the 20th.

Many have remarked on Biden’s similarity to FDR in terms of an activist federal policy and spending on social programs. Time will tell how it works out, but another similarity contains darker undertones.

It was FDR who abandoned the people of Eastern Europe at Yalta, and Biden risks doing so again by increasing the ability of Vladimir Putin to shut off gas supplies and use it as a political weapon.

You might say there’s no local dog in this fight, and you are probably right. But it’s a sad capitulation to witness in a state where a native son once stood strong and proud against the winds of tyranny from the east.