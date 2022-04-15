April 11 to 15 was National Work Zone Awareness Week. It is a week that should not be necessary. Sadly, the emphasis is still needed. It should be that people see work zones and put down their phones, slow down and become more aware that men and women are involved in work that will improve roads and bridges in our region.
However, each year workers get struck by drivers who do not see or do not heed the signs in a work zone. Whether in short or long duration zones, vigilance is crucial to saving lives. Both drivers and construction workers are at greater risk when roadwork is ongoing.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, crashes with protective vehicles in work zones rose in 2021. Protective vehicles were struck 61 times. In the past three years, protective vehicle crashes resulted in 37 injuries and two fatalities.
Additionally, worker fatalities increased in 2021. MoDOT registered 17 work zone fatalities during the year, despite laws in place requiring drivers to slow down, obey signs and use greater caution when entering work zones.
The tragic consequences hit home last June, when MoDOT supervisor Lloyd Crawford, 61, was struck and killed while setting out signs warning of flooding on a highway in Platte County.
MoDOT is asking the public to reverse these harmful trends in 2022. The week of awareness is meant to draw attention to the necessity of the work being done, as well as the importance for those of us who drive to be extra cautious and aware when in work zones.
A strategic plan called “Show-Me Zero” aims to educate and remind drivers of the laws in place and of safer ways to navigate work zones throughout the state. The four key messages: buckle up, phone down, slow down and drive sober can save lives.
Those who work in all kinds of weather to make our roads and bridges drivable deserve courtesy and consideration for their well-being. Driving is a privilege, not a right. Fines, imprisonment and the loss of a license are among the consequences of failing to drive safely in work zones. The worst consequences, though, come when people are injured or human life is lost in a situation where these tragedies could easily have been prevented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.