If you read the coverage of Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, you would think that Nero is fiddling while what’s left of the Republic burns to the ground.
“The U.S. Supreme Court decided a major case that essentially gutted what’s left of the Voting Rights Act.”
“Supreme Court upholds restrictive Arizona voting law.”
“The Supreme Court leaves the Voting Rights Act alive — but only barely.”
These were the straight news stories. Imagine what the opinion writers had to say about last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld an Arizona elections law. What’s noteworthy is that these national media outlets largely ignored the details of the law — sometimes it wasn’t mentioned at all in favor of breezy references to voter suppression and the high court’s conservative majority.
The implication is clear: Voter suppression is bad and the conservatives are letting it happen. Voter suppression is bad, but not every law or regulation rises to that level just because it pertains to elections, even if it is inconvenient for a small number of voters. There are always going to have to be some rules. Otherwise, it’s a shouting match instead of an orderly election.
In Brnovich, the court upheld two policies in Arizona: one pertaining to a practice known as ballot harvesting and the other that required in-person voters to cast a ballot in the correct precincts.
In Arizona, the majority of in-person voters already go to the correct precinct, so the court held that the number of discarded ballots would be so small that it wouldn’t pose a burden or have much impact on the outcome of an election. Besides, there are other ways to vote, such as by mail, for those who don’t want to bother with details like designated precincts.
With ballot harvesting, the law seeks to strike a balance between offering different ways of voting — a question of access — and maintaining chain of custody, which could be considered a question of security. The law makes it illegal for community activists and campaign workers to collect ballots for delivery to polling places. Instead, it leaves this task up to family members, caregivers and elected officials.
In our rapidly changing elections landscape, with many states allowing early voting or voting by mail, a combination of access and security is necessary in order to maintain public confidence in election results. States are empowered to make these kinds of decisions.
It’s a matter of legitimate debate how much to lean toward preventing fraud versus lowering barriers to voting. It’s not a cause for the hysterical response we heard in the wake of the Brnovich ruling.
