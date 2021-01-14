As fate would have it, students in the St. Joseph School District return to full, in-person learning as a potential blizzard bears down on the city.

That return to the classroom could be a fleeting one, but at some point Mother Nature cooperates and students have the option of being in traditional school for five days a week. A recent study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the Board of Education and administration made the right decision in pivoting away from the hybrid teaching model that was enacted last fall.

A new study from the CDC found that in-person classes at kindergarten-through-12th grade schools did not appear to lead to increases in COVID-19 in the general population, compared to areas that have online learning only. In St. Joseph, public school students are offered a choice between in-person classes or a fully online Virtual Academy.

Nearly 3 million cases of COVID-19 were reported among children, adolescents and young adults between March and December. The CDC analysis finds that 60% of those cases were in young adults between the ages of 18 and 24, suggesting that this demographic is more likely to engage in risky behaviors, like going to bars, that could contribute to community spread.

Positive cases were least common for ages 13 and younger — for instance, children between 11 and 13 made up only 8% of cases — which shows how younger students are likely to follow safety measures in the structured environment of a school.

Students pay a heavy price, and not just academically, in missing out on that structured environment.

Dr. Timothy Murphy, a St. Joseph physician who treats adolescent patients in St. Joseph, described the drawbacks of online learning in a recent News-Press letter to the editor. Murphy reported seeing significant increases in anxiety, depression, obesity, food insecurity and child abuse. At the same time, of the 70 students Murphy knows who tested positive for COVID-19, all were mildly ill, if at all.

The best way to stop the coronavirus would be to shut everything down: schools, churches, bars and businesses. But at some point, policymakers have to grasp that not every risk is to be avoided, that the focus needs to be on where the coronavirus is most likely to spread and where patients are most likely to die. Some risks can be managed and mitigated. Schools would be a good place to start.

“CDC recommends that K-12 schools be the last setting to close after all other mitigation measures have been employed and the first to reopen when they can do so safely,” the authors of the report wrote.

We agree.