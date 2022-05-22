When mothers are hunting for baby formula, it’s hard to tell whether to feel heartbroken or outraged.
This is the most powerful nation on Earth, but parents are desperately trying to get nutrition for their children. Infant formula is absolutely essential to some, but the shelves are bare — like some bad dream from an east bloc country during the Cold War.
How did it happen?
The industry is highly consolidated and vulnerable to shortages if there’s a production problem, which is what happened when the Food and Drug Administration ordered a massive recall at Abbott Nutrition in February. But it was a slow-moving disaster, with the first infant hospitalization reported in September, an Abbott whistleblower interviewed in December and the production facility in question shut down in February.
Four companies control about 90% of the market for infant formula in the U.S., but that’s a factor of legislative meddling more than corporate greed. Congress in 1989 mandated that states contract with a single manufacturer of formula for the Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program. Because roughly two-thirds of formula is purchased through WIC, the law led to consolidation in the industry.
(Missouri, in a bit of unfortunate timing, switched to Abbott as its WIC provider in 2021.)
Congress passed the law to restrain prices in the WIC program, although there’s ample evidence that fewer marketplace participants do the opposite. That’s why a review of this law and its possible unintended consequences is long overdue. Congress took a step forward last week with the bipartisan passage of legislation that relaxes restrictions on formula that WIC recipients are allowed to purchase.
President Biden is receiving plenty of blame for the shortage, which is understandable given how inflation has eroded faith in his stewardship of economic matters.
It is, however, inaccurate to say that the president caused the formula shortage. But clearly, he was caught flat-footed, which is illustrated in the FDA’s slow response to the original complaints. That delay likely made the recall much bigger.
Biden’s decision to invoke the Defense Production Act, and to use military flights to transport products from Europe, is a positive step that should have been taken earlier. He also needs to consider reducing the tariff on formula from Europe, if it meets U.S. standards.
All in all, it takes an all-hands-on-deck effort to meet the immediate crisis. It’s equally important to investigate how this happened and how it can be avoided in the future, to restore confidence for those parents who just want to feed their children.
Health officials are urging the parents not to hoard, but with everything they’ve experienced, who can blame them?
