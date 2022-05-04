When the first whiff of inflation entered our collective nostrils, it was easy to brush it all off as a fluke or a blip.
After all, inflation had been tamed during Ronald Reagan’s first term in the White House. Your parents might have told stories about getting a mortgage with a 16% interest rate, but it seemed like ancient history to generations that had grown accustomed to cheap borrowing costs.
Interest rates today are nowhere near what your parents or grandparents once paid, but the Federal Reserve took action Wednesday that does serve as a return to reality, if not the 1980s. It seems like price stability and low rates are not a given.
On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee raised a key interest rate by a half percent, the largest single bump in 22 years. It was a move that had been widely telegraphed and is expected to precede similar rate hikes later in the year. Esther George, a graduate of Missouri Western State University, is a noted inflation hawk who has a vote on this influential rate-setting committee.
The Fed’s action will raise rates for things like credit card debt, adjustable-rate mortgages and home equity lines of credit. At its March meeting, the FOMC noted that household credit card balances increased substantially in the last three months of 2021. That could spell trouble if rates increase on that consumer debt.
The key question is whether the Federal Reserve will be able to get prices under control without tipping the country back into recession. Last week’s report on gross domestic product showed that the overall economy contracted in the first quarter, a troubling scenario that brings to mind the debilitating double-whammy of inflation and recession in the 1970s.
Among many commentators, the GDP report was seen as a fluke or a blip. That may prove true, but it’s also the same thing many said about inflation when the first signs materialized last year. Now prices are up 8.6% overall from year to year and real wage growth is down 2.7% when adjusted for inflation. That’s because most of us only get one pay raise a year — if we’re lucky — while the cost of food, gas and other necessities can go up on a weekly or even daily basis.
President Barack Obama once famously remarked that “elections have consequences,” a statement of realpolitik that could extend to economic policy as well. A swelling Fed balance sheet, more than $4 trillion in fiscal stimulus and dreams of the consequence-free world of Modern Monetary Theory might have felt good at the time, but it seems like a reckoning has arrived.
Easy money is easy until it isn’t.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.