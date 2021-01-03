Elected members of Congress are concerned about lots of things: national security, the well-being of the American people and their own re-election chances.

They don’t appear to lose much sleep over the U.S. budget deficit, which exceeded $3 trillion in 2020 and will continue to grow with the latest coronavirus stimulus package. One News-Press reader, disturbed at what seems to be a cavalier attitude regarding deficit spending, asked a simple question: How can we pay for all this?

It’s simple. The U.S. Treasury is able to borrow money at interest rates of less than 2%, a dynamic that might defy economic logic but reflects the reality of the U.S. as the world’s ultimate safe haven for money.

Missouri faces no such font of seemingly unlimited funds, a real-world bummer that instills discipline but also requires tough choices. Both will be on display with the regular legislative session that begins Wednesday in Jefferson City.

This session might include many of the perennial issues that dominated debates in past years, including guns, public safety, highways and an online sales tax. But it could mark a return to reality as the economic effects of COVID-19 begin to appear in tax receipts. At the same time, state lawmakers must balance competing demands to fund a voter-approved expansion of Medicaid while also trying to maintain funding for education, especially colleges and universities that have been an easy target for past savings.

It sounds like a thankless job, one that falls into the lap of Sen. Dan Hegeman, a Republican from Andrew County who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee. Hegeman is a conservative but not an ideologue. As someone who knows what it takes to run a business or balance public ledgers, Hegeman might have found some of the promises surrounding Medicaid expansion too good to be true.

It’s supposed to pay for itself when more working adults get coverage and preventative care, and that may be the case at some point. The fiscal note on expansion ranged from savings of $1 billion to a taxpayer cost of $200 million, a big gap for anyone who knows that Missouri’s economy will suffer if it doesn’t figure out a way to commit more funds to education, especially higher education.

The fiscal year started with the governor withholding nearly $28 million from Missouri’s public colleges and universities, and that was before 230,000 people were added to the Medicaid roles. Medicaid expansion may pay for itself eventually, but Hegeman and others who have to balance the books probably know it won’t happen in the first year.

Elected officials in Jefferson City might look with envy at those in Washington who can debate whether to give everyone $600 or $2,000. For those closer to home, some hard choices loom.