St. Joseph prepares to enter a second week of shuttered schools, empty businesses and persistent concerns about the health and well-being of loved ones.

Look around, the rest of the nation is in the same boat. This disorienting sense of upheaval, the pace of one stunning government order after another, makes it easy to overlook a bleak reality of COVID-19.

The economic consequences will be as profound as the health impact.

Already, jobless claims have surged from 70,000 to 281,000, the highest level nearly three years. A Goldman Sachs economist estimates that the number could reach 2.5 million. You can argue with that forecast all you want, but there’s no doubt that virus will inflict heavy damage on all aspects of the economy.

To understand how much has changed, consider Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s advice for Republicans objecting to a coronavirus stimulus bill to “gag and vote for it anyway.” Republicans have warmed to direct payments to Americans, a proposal that would have sounded like an Andrew Yang talking point 30 days ago.

In our view, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is correct to argue that any government stimulus needs to not just benefit airlines but working families, those who face the loss of small businesses or difficulty paying mortgages or rents as business activity grinds to a halt. Relief to families also has a health impact, because sick workers are less likely to show up at the office and factory, infecting others, if they feel economically secure.

Congress should look to a previous economic rescue for lessons of what works and doesn’t work in responding to this crisis.

You couldn’t say that Donald Trump ran as a tea party candidate or that Bernie Sanders orchestrated Occupy Wall Street. You could say, convincingly, that both politicians expertly tapped into populist resentment that welled up from voters on both the left and the right. That resentment finds its origins in the 2008 economic collapse and the rescue packages and bailouts that followed.

Here we are again, on the brink, with an invisible virus instead of an obscure mortgage finance tool fueling the downfall.

America desperately needs a stimulus plan, but Neil Patel of the Daily Caller suggests that Americans down the road will pay a heavy price if it is seen to benefit corporate interests and insiders over taxpayers and everyday Americans who are worried about losing their livelihoods. That payment will come due in the form of America’s first socialist president.

We can’t endorse the prescription, but we can understand the anger and the fear. Our leadership bungled the early coronavirus response. They have one chance to get the economic rescue correct.