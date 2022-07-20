That sound you heard Tuesday evening might have been the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge coming down.
Not literally. No final decision has been announced on the future of a structure that handles 17,000 vehicles a day and dominates the view looking west from Downtown St. Joseph. The Missouri Department of Transportation said construction of a replacement couldn’t even begin for another five years.
Still, it was hard to digest Tuesday’s City Council work session without sensing that something has changed and that significant development has occurred that could alter the western edge of St. Joseph for years to come.
That new development doesn’t include the I-229 double-decker bridge.
At times, city and MoDOT officials have appeared at odds over the future of I-229, a structure that was built between the 1970s and ’80s and has become more and more costly to maintain. The state agency would prefer to take it down in favor of an at-grade highway, but some city officials were uneasy about losing the interstate designation and impeding the smooth flow of traffic. Throw in competing views on riverfront development and you’ve got yourself the bureaucratic equivalent of a massive traffic jam at rush hour.
Now comes an 11th-hour alternative (we say that for dramatic effect; who knows how far along the process is?) that seems acceptable, at least in principle, to both MoDOT and Mayor John Josendale. This alternative would remove the double-decker and put a four-lane, at-grade road in its place between the railroad tracks and the Missouri River.
MoDOT likes the plan because it gets rid of the double-decker and minimizes the need for property acquisition (a major expense) and hazardous materials remediation. Members of the new city council said the location, which is west rather than east of the rail tracks, works because riverfront development is best pursued north near the casino.
This is a reasonable view, but it might seem jarring to some who believed that the removal of the double-decker bridge would open up opportunities to reconnect St. Joseph’s historic Downtown core with the Missouri River. The council should provide more information on how it came to this position.
Some have expressed concerns about this route’s limited access to Downtown, but that might be the price for better traffic flow to the industrial stockyards area, which is another priority. At the very least, it should be noted that Downtown didn’t exactly blossom with the ease of access to and from I-229 for all these years.
It also might be time to give up the dream of refurbishing the double-decker, which sounds a lot like sinking a couple of thousand dollars into a 20-year-old car. You’re still left with a relic that’s on borrowed time.
