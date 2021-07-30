What happened on Nov. 28, 1933, remains a stain on St. Joseph’s history.
A mob seized Lloyd Warner from the local jail, stabbed him, set him on fire and left his body hanging across from the courthouse at Fifth and Jules streets.
That this kind of lynching took place so far north and in the fourth decade of the 20th century should come as a shock. An even bigger shock is how this act of racial terror faded into history, with little public mention beyond a display at the Patee House Museum.
Some would wish to keep it that way, seeing little value in rehashing a painful and indeed embarrassing aspect of St. Joseph’s past. But a retelling of all aspects of Warner’s death — the acquiescence of the sheriff, the newspaper’s fanning of the flames and the bloodthirstiness of the mob — does more than shame.
It acknowledges that history is more than abstract numbers and concepts on a page. If history is a portrait, then it’s the actions of individuals that provide the brushstrokes, often through unspeakably cruel actions imposed on others. This is true in the Warsaw Ghetto in the 1940s, in Mississippi during the Freedom Summer and in St. Joseph on that day in 1933.
Nearly 90 years later, failure to acknowledge this does not make you an accomplice to murder or even a racist. But looking the other way adds to the conspiracy of silence that has for too long served to further degrade the victim and add a veneer of polite ignorance to a barbaric act that deserves to be confronted, even all these years later. It is a silence that dates back to 1933, a time when FDR ignored national calls for an anti-lynching law. St. Joseph is just a small part of that story.
At a ceremony last week, speakers commented that there’s still much work to be done on race relations. There should be plenty of room for respectable debate on the remedy in today’s racial environment, but there’s no doubt that those who demand a reckoning in the sad story of Lloyd Warner have done a great service in shattering the conspiracy of silence.
