The final chapter of 2021 is beginning to feel like the end of the previous year.
After the COVID Christmas of 2020, cases once again are on the rise, this time from the omicron variant that has become prevalent. Some of the data points to milder cases associated with this strain, but the final toll on patients and providers remains to be seen.
What’s clear is that COVID isn’t going away, something that affects not just health-care providers but schools (thanks to Attorney Gen. Eric Schmitt, the local school board is between a rock and a hard place on masks) and the economy in general.
At a speech in St. Joseph last month, Esther George, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said the economy generally will follow the track of the virus next year. When the number of cases declines, then consumer and business confidence surge. When COVID cases spike, the economy hits the doldrums.
This becomes clear with the availability of jobs. Missouri’s rate of unemployment hit 12.5% in April of last year but was down to 4.4% in December of 2020 after the economy began to reopen. It was even lower toward the end of 2021, with a provisional rate of 3.5% in November, leading to struggles for employers to fill positions.
Missouri is not alone. In November, the unemployment rate in the state of Nebraska dropped to the lowest on record at 1.8%.
So what will happen with omicron? Perhaps rising caseloads will impact business activity, but it’s also possible that the public has learned to live with the virus. What’s certain is that policymakers will not be able to react nimbly to these changes. The approval of enhanced aid to displaced workers or struggling businesses can take weeks or even months to move through the bureaucratic and legislative process. At times these benefits, while well-intentioned, seem just as difficult to unwind and become an entitlement.
One piece of legislation, sponsored by state Rep. J. Eggleston of Mayville, proposes a novel solution in the area of unemployment benefits. House Bill 1860 creates a strong link between benefits and the rate of unemployment. Under the proposal, 20 weeks of jobless benefits are allowed if Missouri’s unemployment rate is higher than 9%, but the duration of allowable benefits would decline as the economy improves and jobs become more available. With an unemployment rate of 3% to 3.5%, for example, the duration of benefits would be limited to eight weeks.
Like any legislation, details will be worked out and some compromise will be necessary. But in this current environment of low unemployment, this concept of indexed benefits deserves strong consideration.
