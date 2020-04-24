Don’t ingest cleaning solutions into your body. It’s come to this.

President Trump didn’t necessarily urge Americans to drink Lysol at Thursday’s daily coronavirus press briefing, but he suggested that disinfectants merit further study as a potential treatment for COVID-19. “It does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” he said.

Medical experts were swift and unequivocal in their response. The consequences could be fatal.

“This is one of the most dangerous and idiotic suggestions made so far in how one might actually treat COVID-19,” said Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine in Britain, told Reuters News Agency.

The manufacturer of Lysol, knowing a potential lawsuit when it sees one, issued a statement that its products are reserved for countertops.

Trump isn’t the first public figure to gravitate toward some form of quackery. In time, his statement may have the bizarre charm of those ads that claimed doctors preferred Camel or Lucky Strike to any other cigarette brand.

The problem isn’t the statement itself. People are surely smarter than that. Nor is it the politics. Views of Trump are so entrenched, it will take a lot more for supporters or detractors to flip. Trump, for what it’s worth, chalked it up as sarcasm a day later.

The president’s musings point to a bigger tendency, one shared by many Americans, that a magic bullet exists to end this coronavirus nightmare once and for all.

We’ve heard it all, from warm weather to hydroxychloroquine to all those false claims shared on Facebook. But the elixir is a mirage, a pleasant daydream to distract us from the reality of social distancing, hand washing and following arrows at the grocery store. Meanwhile, 50,000 Americans are dead, the economy is in tatters and the wait for a vaccine continues.

Many have called the coronavirus this generation’s World War II. It’s worth noting that Winston Churchill didn’t promise a superweapon and a quick victory during the darkest days of the war. He offered “nothing but blood, toil, tears and sweat.”

History remembers Churchill fondly, because he was honest and didn’t offer a quick fix. Comparing our times with World War II seems a bit of a stretch — you could ask the surviving veterans about that — but the ideal of leadership in crisis hasn’t changed.

As for medical advice, the best thing to do is to check with someone who has a medical degree.

We assume this all blows over in short time and the president’s supporters blame the media for the outcry, which is a de facto way of saying the statement was ill-advised. We’ll take it if it saves lives.