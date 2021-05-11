No one ever wishes to become homeless.

When it comes to homelessness, there is no single cause and therefore no simple, one-size-fits-all solution within a community’s grasp. In the broader scheme of things, it remains to be seen whether it makes a difference to hire the homeless for manual labor at the city of St. Joseph parks facilities. The problem is bigger than that.

That doesn’t diminish the merits of what can be described as a unique and appropriate initiative in St. Joseph. If the program helps one person, if it uses the dignity of work to both improve public spaces and provide a structured template for longer-term self-sufficiency, then it’s worth the $250,000 in CARES Act funding made available for this purposes.

Start with the labor shortage. The city, like any other employer, experiences difficulty finding workers, not just skilled workers but day labor for cleaning debris or cutting weeds from city parks and pathways. In the past, the city utilized non-violent offenders from jails or prisons, but this kind of work detail is no longer available because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The use of offender labor is something that deserves a relaunch at some point, but the homeless program, a partnership between the city of St. Joseph and Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph, fills a similar need.

Those who work in this program earn $10 an hour. The city sees an immediate benefit in terms of upkeep of a sprawling parks footprint, but the real payoff comes down the road if the homeless are able to transition into more permanent employment situations. Officials said a similar initiative in 2019 led to employment for about 75% of participants, an encouraging sign.

One person currently in the program describes himself, in a News-Press NOW article, as a work in progress. This hopeful-yet-honest self-appraisal suggests an anticipation of better days and a refusal to sugarcoat the challenges ahead.

Everyone in St. Joseph should root for this program’s success, not just those who work with the homeless. The need is great in this city.

Some have noticed the regular occurrence of panhandlers, often with cardboard signs requesting money or food, at prominent intersections in town. Sometimes, they stand within sight of signs that advertise the need for workers at specific St. Joseph factories.

Who knows their personal situation and whether they are homeless, but the gap between individual wants and employer needs is hard to ignore. Some have suggested punitive action, but perhaps, for $10 an hour, they could someday be asked to clean up parks facilities as well.