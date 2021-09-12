Health care statistics can be a depressing business. No more so, perhaps, than in the collection of data that tracks the reasons why people die.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services ranked Buchanan County’s leading causes of death in a 10-year period ending in 2019. There were no big surprises. Heart disease was the leading killer, accounting for 2,378 deaths, followed by chronic lower respiratory disease at 882 and lung cancer at 708.
Further down on the list, you’ll find that suicide accounted for 159 deaths in that 10-year period, for an average of around 15 a year. This is more than liver disease and motor vehicle accidents and nearly as many as kidney disease and influenza/pneumonia.
It also is in keeping with national trends. Suicides increased 33% nationwide from 1999 to 2019, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suicide is now the 10th leading cause of death in the United States.
Each death represents a tragedy, not a statistic. But with suicide, the sense of loss is profound because of the knowledge that a loved one may have suffered alone, drowning in hopelessness with no lifeguard nearby. In addition, the remedies are hard to grasp.
If you want to reduce smoking-relating deaths, you tax tobacco or ban indoor smoking. Safer vehicles and enforcement of traffic laws will reduce the number of highway fatalities. No simple lever exists with despair.
Better funding for mental health treatment is the biggest need, something that can be lacking when public budgets get tight. Faster intervention is another key. Starting next month, all calls in St. Joseph, whether local or long-distance, will require a 10-digit number to accommodate a National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Dialing the area code seems to be a small price to pay to get help quickly to someone who is experiencing a crisis. The hotline number will be 988.
It’s also important to look for the signs of a person in crisis. Beyond that, all of us should strive to counter the negativity and hostility in our culture, to lift up rather than tear down.
The Missouri General Assembly passed a bill, since signed into law, that designates Aug. 31 as Random Act of Kindness Day. This is intended to remind Missourians that a single act of kindness has the ability to lift a cloud of darkness, change the course of someone’s life and possibly save a life.
It also leads into September, designated as Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. In the growing litany of days, weeks or months dedicated to this or that, this one deserves the public’s attention.
Nearly 160 deaths by suicide? That’s 160 too many.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.