If you ask people what they want in a community, you’ll find that St. Joseph is not that unique. Good jobs, quality schools and safe neighborhoods will be at the top of almost anyone’s list.
Opinions will vary, often based on personal experience, but the numbers can tell a story on these key issues of community livability.
If you want to know about the economy, take a look at the unemployment rate. If you’re curious about student achievement, standardized test scores will point you in the right direction.
In the same way, the release of annual crime statistics provides insight into the safety of a community. For St. Joseph, it was a mixed bag when the St. Joseph Police Department released these numbers last week. The annual crime report showed positive developments on property offenses and some troubling trends regarding violence against people.
Motor vehicle thefts, a growing problem in past years, dropped 24% from 2020 to 2021. The 424 reported vehicle thefts in 2021 reflected the lowest number in at least five years. Similarly, St. Joseph saw a decrease in burglaries, arson and robberies.
The trend was not as encouraging with violent crime.
The St. Joseph Police Department reported an increase in rape, murder and aggravated assaults from 2020 to 2021. The biggest growth was in aggravated assaults, which increased from 240 to 337. That’s a 40% jump in a one-year period.
Police Chief Chris Connally, in an interview, pointed to a sharp increase in the number of aggravated assaults that are domestic in nature.
This detail provides some context in understanding and processing the numbers. In St. Joseph, the statistics show that acts of violence against strangers are still fairly rare, with many cases involving people known to each other through a relationship or some other kind of association. The average person is not going to be shot at or hit in the head with a hammer while walking down the street.
While this information should provide a sense of comfort to a general public that’s always concerned about crime, it doesn’t mean people shouldn’t care even if they don’t feel personally at risk. It remains deeply disturbing to think that so many domestic disputes are resolved not just with violence, but with acts of violence that are serious enough to put the victim in the hospital.
Surely, a reduction in the number of serious domestic assaults should become a priority in 2022, not just for law enforcement but for the courts, social service agencies and anyone who cares about their neighbors and about St. Joseph being a safe, livable community.
