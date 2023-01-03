This content is an editorial and reflects the opinion of the newspaper. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Everyone loves a New Year’s baby. The first baby of the new year signifies unlimited potential, not just for the child and the family. Even complete strangers live a little vicariously through this newborn and the sense of hope that he or she brings.

St. Joseph got into the spirit by welcoming an 8-pound, 6-ounce boy named Oliver when he became the first baby born at Mosaic Life Care in 2023. This baby will graduate from high school in the year 2041. Think about that.

