Everyone loves a New Year’s baby. The first baby of the new year signifies unlimited potential, not just for the child and the family. Even complete strangers live a little vicariously through this newborn and the sense of hope that he or she brings.
St. Joseph got into the spirit by welcoming an 8-pound, 6-ounce boy named Oliver when he became the first baby born at Mosaic Life Care in 2023. This baby will graduate from high school in the year 2041. Think about that.
A lot will happen between now and then, and it’s hard to say at this point whether all of it will be good news. So as the obligatory first baby story fades into the background of a 24-hour news cycle, it’s worth taking stock of what kind of world will be bequeathed to the children of 2023.
Children today will have more information at their fingertips than ever before, and that’s not even taking into account technology that hasn’t been developed yet. They will benefit from advances in medical technology that, hopefully, will allow them to live longer and healthier lives. In 1923, life expectancy was 56.1 years for men and 58.5 for women in the United States. Today, it’s 81.6 years for men and 82.2 for women.
That’s the good news. The bad news is that children are born into a world where adults can breezily dismiss long-term threats like climate change and the government debt, overlooking the reality that it’s the future generation who will pay a heavy burden for failure to act.
In St. Joseph, a child born in 2023 has a 1-in-5 chance of being born into poverty. In Buchanan County, 22% of youth under the age of 18 live in poverty, a rate that exceeds state and national levels. On the same day that the New Year’s baby was announced, the News-Press Now website included a story on the United Way of Greater St. Joseph’s goal to strengthen early childhood care and educational opportunities for families.
It wasn’t a splashy announcement, but it gets to the heart of making sure that opportunities exist for all children who come into the world, regardless of circumstance. The challenges facing the children of today shouldn’t be overlooked. After all, these new babies won’t be new for long.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the United States is expected to experience one birth every 9 seconds and one death every 10 seconds in 2023. Meanwhile, net international migration is expected to add one person to the U.S. population every 32 seconds. The combination of births, deaths and net international migration increases the U.S. population by one person every 27 seconds.
The children of 2023 will live in a world of growing population and finite resources, which presents problems unless technology can come to the rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.