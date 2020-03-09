Hurry up, vote before anyone else drops out.

At least on the Democratic side, Missourians might feel a sense of anticlimax when heading to the polls for Tuesday’s presidential preference primary. What was once a crowded field with women, minorities and an openly gay candidate has evolved into a two-person race featuring two white men. Think about this: Both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders will be older on inauguration day than Ronald Reagan was when he left office after his second term.

President Donald Trump, born in 1946, is no spring chicken — except when standing next to one of these Democratic candidates.

The primary in Missouri still determines much, including the depth of Trump’s support on the Republican side and whether Democrats, after a flirting with Sanders and his vow of revolution, will turn to the more moderate Biden as the best chance to win in November. Hillary Clinton barely edged out Sanders in Missouri’s 2016 presidential primary.

In addition to the Biden-Sanders horse race, there are other issues worth watching. Turnout in suburbs and inner cities provides another barometer of how Missouri might swing in November. Rural areas felt the impact of tariffs but have remained strongly loyal to Trump. Will that show any signs of cracking?

Candidates for other parties — Green, Constitution and Libertarian — have little chance of winning, but their results indicate the degree to which the two major parties are not dealing with the issues of everyday voters.

When polls open at 6 a.m., Missourians should cast ballots with a strong sense that every vote will be counted accurately. Clerks and elections officials spend hours testing equipment in public and seem to prefer paper backups to the apps that caused so much trouble in Iowa. The optical-scanning technology lets you know right away if a ballot is accepted or something is wrong.

Voters should realize that Tuesday’s outcome won’t hit with the thunderclap of South Carolina or Super Tuesday, but in its own way it helps to provide more clarity on the march to November.

So, yes, in the jockeying for a voice in the presidential selection, Missouri and other states coming after Super Tuesday may have been outflanked by South Carolina and Jim Clyburn. In a perfect world, it would be nice to get Missouri earlier on the calendar, but here we are.

Biden’s trip to Kansas City over the weekend shows that the state may have lost its luster as a bellwether — voters supported John McCain and Mitt Romney over Barack Obama — but it still matters in the race for delegates in the spring and electoral votes in the fall.