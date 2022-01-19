At times, people fail to see the difference between correlation and causation.
Take the St. Joseph School District’s decision to cancel classes due to increased staff sicknesses amid the omicron variant. The closure came after Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt began suing school districts (and municipalities) to stop mask mandates.
So that’s Schmitt to school districts to mass sickness, if you’re keeping score at home. But it might not be that simple, and there are other variables at play, starting with the ease of transmitting omicron.
U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said in a press release last week that 5,400 kindergarten through 12th-grade schools closed their doors for one day or more in the first week of 2022. It’s possible that some of those schools required and enforced mask policies and still experienced a surge of staff sicknesses. The point is not to argue against masks, or local control in making those decisions. A case can be made for both.
It’s simply to illustrate the danger of oversimplification based on your own personal bias, and not just with masks. Last week, when Mosaic Life Care described its own staffing crisis, the easy response was to point to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Hospitals require vaccines, a certain number of employees refuse and there’s a staffing crisis. A to B to C, right? Maybe not. We don’t know if those who were unvaccinated would have gotten sick, what roles they filled within the hospital or if a failure to require vaccines would have made things better or worse. The U.S. Supreme Court, in allowing the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for health care workers (but not employers at large), saw a public benefit.
The final example would involve President Joe Biden and gasoline prices. Biden begins his second year in office with the national average of unleaded gasoline at $3.31 a gallon, up nearly $1 from last year at this time. Gasoline is pushing $4 or more in many markets.
Does Biden get the blame? His decision to pull the plug on the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline, and a panicky move to tap the strategic petroleum reserves, gave that impression that he controls the lever to prices. But no crude moved through Keystone XL before or after his action. The decision on the petroleum reserves barely caused prices to budge.
The president has a long-term impact on prices through broader changes in energy policy and efficiency. In the short term, OPEC and COVID play a bigger role.
If there’s instability in Russia or the Middle East or if the coronavirus depresses business activity, then prices will go down. There’s lots of complicated factors at play, something no one, from the president on down, is willing to admit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.