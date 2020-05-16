If trying times are the inspiration for great art, then St. Joseph residents are in for a treat at local theaters and galleries.

That might be hard to believe right now. The spring of 2020 has been especially difficult for the arts community, starting with coronavirus restrictions that shut down the city, from bars and tanning salons to barber shops and restaurants. It seems few were left unscathed, but the empty theaters and museums leave a particular void in a community’s soul.

Then came the news of major budget cuts at Missouri Western State University, which encountered a financial crisis that couldn’t all be attributed to the global pandemic. Arts programs, including dance, theater and some visual arts, absorbed significant reductions or outright elimination.

At Missouri Western, all of the program cuts are difficult to swallow, but the arts tend to hit close to home because so many of those program result in shows, performances and exhibitions that are meant for public consumption.

The question now becomes, what’s next for the arts community? Jeff Stover, chairman of Western’s department of theatre, cinema and dance, offered a hint in an interview with our reporter.

“The question becomes ‘What can we do to continue to engage the community, in particularly the arts community?’” he said. “And I’ve had conversations with the Allied Arts Council and I’ve had conversations with individuals about how it’s a prime time for us, as we make a transition, to collaborate with those that are in the community.”

We would agree with Stover’s assessment that the arts aren’t dead in St. Joseph, that this city still has a vibrant creative streak. It would be naive to assert that everything will go on as it was, without hiccups or vacuums. Art needs a patron, but Western’s recent moves show that public resources are limited on the state level. Falling tax revenue and rising unemployment raise uncertainty about the reliability of local funding or charitable contributions that support the arts.

What will never be eliminated are the creative individuals who sing, paint, play or perform, not because it’s a ticket to a good living but because it’s their passion. It doesn’t hurt that the city still has venues like the Missouri Theater to take in a performance.

A glimpse of better days to come could be found earlier this month, when actors from the Robidoux Resident Theatre took to the streets for a “reverse parade” to raise awareness of an upcoming series of performances dubbed “Season of Wonder.”

They did it for promotional reasons, to get the word out about their upcoming shows. But we can’t help thinking they did it for all of us.