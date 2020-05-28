For a child, “because I said so,” is an acceptable answer. After all, mom knows best.

In the adult world, certain things are the way they are for no particular reason of logic or sound judgement. Inertia takes the place of mom.

In the era of the coronavirus, some of this rigidness might change.

Take baseball as an example. There is no compelling reason to start the regular season in March, when the weather is abysmal in the north, other than to provide advertising opportunities for beer companies and allow players to pad statistics during contract years. The grind of the regular season makes a Ken Burns series feel like an infomercial

With the cornavirus, the shortened 2020 season could start in July. A mid-summer start is not ideal, but let’s hope Major League Baseball uses the break with tradition to give us a shortened regular season and more playoffs in future years.

In much the same way, the coronavirus could force higher education to get out of its own scheduling rut. Already, the University of Notre Dame, Creighton University and state colleges in Nebraska have announced plans to start the fall semester in early August so that classes would end just before Thanksgiving. This scheduling change limits the opportunity for students to travel for Thanksgiving, come into contact with the coronavirus and immediately return to campus. A six-week wait for the spring semester greatly reduces the threat of spreading the virus to other students and faculty.

These universities are taking a calculated risk, essentially trading a few more weeks of classes in the August heat for an opportunity to avoid a second wave of COVID-19, if that’s what happens later in the fall.

This upending of the traditional school schedule seems to be something that’s overdue in education, especially for colleges that have greater flexibility. The origin of the school schedule is agrarian in nature, although some have tried to make a tourism argument for a summer break that extends deep into August.

That schedule doesn’t seem to reflect 21st century realities of where the majority of students live and work, let alone competition with other countries that keep students in school longer. More than that, adherence to the traditional schedule makes little sense for students, teachers and administrators who need to adjust to the realities of COVID-19.

This schedule change might not work for everyone, but it demonstrates how it’s important to remain flexible in order to maintain normal operations as much as possible while also making reasonable accommodations to stay safe.

It wouldn’t hurt other schools to consider a similar move.