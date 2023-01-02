Chances are, you won’t find much enthusiasm for the concept of critical race theory in the small towns of Northwest Missouri.
CRT, as it’s commonly known, probably isn’t on the curriculum of rural school districts that are more interested in maintenance costs or the progress of students in key subjects like math and English.
But the controversial theory has one thing in common with another issue that touches more of an everyday nerve in large chunks of rural Missouri. Like CRT, foreign ownership of farmland emerged as easy pickings in the 2022 campaign and a vulnerability for those running in 2024. Because of that, both hold the potential of becoming an enormous time drag on the 2023 Missouri legislative session that opens Wednesday.
Missouri lawmakers voted in 2013 to allow foreign ownership of 1% of its farmland. The law was designed to limit widespread foreign control of food production while also allowing a Hong Kong-based corporation to assume ownership of large pork-processing operations that are of economic importance to several Northwest Missouri counties.
If you put foreign ownership to a vote, the no crowd would surely win in a landslide, but the issue has always been more complicated than what can be depicted in a campaign ad. WH Group is based out of China, but the corporation is publicly traded, employs more than 1,000 people in Northwest Missouri and provides thousands of dollars to the local tax base.
Does that make it a threat or an asset?
It’s not just farmland. If you asked people in St. Joseph if they thought a foreign company should control a significant pipeline of pharmaceutical products for American livestock, many would express opposition. If you asked them if they support Boehringer Ingelheim’s massive investment and job-creation efforts in St. Joseph, you would get an answer in the affirmative.
It’s all in the eye of the beholder. The farm ownership bills would have no impact on Boehringer, by the way. We merely make the point to illustrate that you have to be careful about restricting foreign investment and capital flows because those things can provide a benefit at the local level.
Elected officials like Sen. Rusty Black, R-Chillicothe, are filing bills that will seek a middle ground on this complex issue. Good luck to him, because others will approach it from an environmental or anti-corporate standpoint that attempts to impose a specific agenda on rural areas.
Be careful of lawyers from St. Louis County telling you how to farm.
By the way, a U.S. Department of Agriculture study found that foreign entities own 2.7% of farmland nationwide, led by such adversaries as Canada, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.
