It used to be if your community had a chance to land a prison facility, local officials would put on the full-court press. This was an economic development prize that couldn’t be ignored.
Some things haven’t changed since the prison-building boom of the 1990s when new state facilities came to Cameron and the old state hospital grounds in St. Joseph. Local officials still have to figure out where to build a proposed prison and how to pay for it. These are important questions but ones that are solvable at the local level.
Buchanan County officials encounter a new obstacle, one that didn’t exist three decades ago, in considering whether to pursue a detention center to temporarily hold inmates for the U.S. Marshals Service. Even if you build it, even if federal reimbursement is considerably more lucrative and reliable than what the state pays, who is going to work there?
This seems to be the crux of the matter when moving forward.
“If the county moves forward and enters into this agreement, then that’s going to be part of their operational worries to make sure they have adequate staff on hand,” Mark James, the U.S. marshal of the Western District of Missouri, told Buchanan County officials at a meeting last week.
As far as “oh-by-the-way” statements go, it’s a significant one. In recent years, understaffing caused problems at what used to be two state prison facilities in Cameron. Three years later, the Department of Corrections temporarily closed two facilities, including a minimum-security reentry center in Kansas City, amid ongoing staffing challenges.
At the local level, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office remains understaffed and has relied on more civilian employees in its jail.
These are not reasons to turn away from the federal detention center concept at this point. County officials would not be doing their jobs if they didn’t at least consider this project — or “do the math,” as Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer said. This project could provide a boost in terms of economic development and construction investment in the Downtown area.
The inevitable cries of the appropriateness of a Downtown prison facility should be ignored. Let’s move forward with the assumption that any facility will be secure enough that there are no worries for other businesses or residents in the area. Let’s acknowledge that any development would be an improvement for a part of town that includes an eyesore like the deteriorating hotel on Third Street.
But labor market challenges for prisons and jails came up before COVID-19, which is a sign that the problem doesn’t simply disappear as more people get vaccinated and the pandemic wanes.
It’s something county officials should take seriously as they consider a project that otherwise has merit.
