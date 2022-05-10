St. Joseph set a new record over the weekend, but it’s not exactly cause for celebration.
Regular unleaded gasoline sold for $3.89 a gallon at many stations in the city. If that price seems like a shock, it’s not your imagination. It represents the highest price unleaded gasoline has ever sold for in St. Joseph, according to AAA.
It happened one time in the past. The automobile association’s records show that gasoline hit $3.89 a gallon in St. Joseph on July 17, 2008. At the time, it wouldn’t have come as a surprise to see motorists forking over $4 a gallon in the not-so-distant future.
But a couple of things happened to give consumers a break. One was the expansion of U.S. production, which put an end to the “peak oil” speculation that was in vogue.
The other was a global economic meltdown later in 2008, which reduced demand for oil worldwide, especially in the United States and China. The same thing happened when fuel prices plunged during the coronavirus quarantines and stay-at-home orders, with the national average for a gallon of unleaded falling below $2 a gallon in April of 2020.
Does something bad have to happen to get a break on gasoline prices? There are fears that strong employment numbers won’t be able to keep the United States out of recession, which could provide relief at the pump. But that’s hardly worth the medicine.
Short of economic meltdown or pandemic, what’s needed is an energy policy that weans the United States off of fossil fuels but not in a way that drives up near-term inflation and thus the chances of a recession. It’s a difficult needle to thread because low oil prices create a disincentive to switch to more renewable energy and also make it tempting to keep guzzling gasoline. High oil prices lead to more domestic production and enriches tyrants like Vladimir Putin.
Right now, the Biden administration has done little to build confidence that its energy policy will find much of a soft landing for a society that has a long-term need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and a short-term dependence on fossil fuels to power nearly every aspect of the economy. He seems to be chasing polls or favor with interest groups, swinging between revoking pipeline permits to begging for more oil production.
Most motorists, while filling up last weekend, probably weren’t seeing much value in Biden’s decision to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserves, nor were beleaguered consumers too excited about all those “good-paying union green energy jobs” that we’re supposed to be getting.
In St. Joseph last weekend, they probably just wondered if they’d soon be paying California fuel prices, but without the perfect weather. Gasoline, by the way, is selling for $5.84 a gallon in the Golden State.
