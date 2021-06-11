Asked if U.S. adversaries are capable of shutting down the nation’s power grid, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm could have made us all feel better by saying that the suggestion was preposterous.

Here’s what she did say on CNN’s “State of the Union” program: “Yes, they do. I think there are some very malign actors who are trying.”

If you think this is some sort of Democratic scare tactic, here’s what Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said the same day on a competing Sunday morning news program.

“You really have to treat Russia like it’s virtually a criminal enterprise,” he said of the country associated with many of these ransomware attacks. “They harbor criminals, they don’t appreciate the rule of law or any kind of level of personal freedom.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray compares cyberattacks to the security threat posed nearly 20 years ago by the Sept. 11 terrorists. Recent ransomware attacks, one targeting the meat industry and the other disrupting gasoline supplies on the East Coast, reveal the vulnerability of information systems and the public’s growing reliance on their integrity and security.

The current challenge also illustrates a great contradiction of our modern times. One of the most technologically advanced nations on Earth appears powerless to discourage a type of attack that impacts government functions, private business and the lives of everyday Americans.

The FBI is investigating more than 100 different types of ransomware. “It has to stop,” said Blunt, who believes the attackers all too often act with impunity. “I do think we have to push back.”

Here, Blunt’s tough talk should win support from both sides of the aisle.

There are growing calls for the United States to treat the threat less like troublemaking kids in the basement and more like a form of terrorism. This means using financial, technological and diplomatic means to go after the ransomware gangs and, most importantly, the countries that harbor them.

It also means taking a tough line with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose country launched the world’s first coordinated cyberattack — against Estonia — in 2007. Biden meets with Putin at a highly anticipated summit this coming Tuesday, an event that conjures up memories of Kennedy and Khrushchev or Reagan and Gorbachev.

What’s different is that the threat is no longer just ICBMs streaming across the sky, but malicious code that quietly makes its way into the nation’s digital underbelly. If you look at the impact of the loss of power in Texas last winter and extend it across the whole country, you see that there’s still plenty at stake.