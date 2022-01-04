For many, a new year means a surge of motivation to focus on personal health and cut bad habits. But when it comes to smoking and vaping, the habit might be harder to kick — especially for young users.
Preaching to adults about the dangers of smoking is fairly futile, but there’s a reason you have to be 21 to buy these products. Adults can fully understand the risks they’re taking when they pick up an electronic cigarette or vape. Children can’t.
A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that more than 2 million middle and high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the U.S. last year, with 27.6% of high school users and 8.7% of middle school users engaging in the habit daily.
While older generations may have been hopeful that smoking was a thing of the past, the data shows that e-cigarette companies have found a new way to promote the vice. The fruity flavors and fun packaging that come along with the devices are noticeably intentional.
More than 84% of youth who vape said they use flavored e-cigarettes, according to the CDC, and 26.1% of these users reported that Puff Bar was their preferred brand, more than double Vuse’s 10.8%. Puff Bars are known for their colorful products and their extensive variety of flavors.
Aside from the enticing flavors, e-cigarettes and vapes are often small and can be hidden easily in a purse or jacket.
This poses another issue. Just as easily as a vape can be hidden in a purse, it can be hidden in a backpack and used in a classroom. Of course, schools have anti-drug and smoking policies. The St. Joseph School District prohibits the use of tobacco and imitation tobacco products on school property, but a teacher only has two eyes. Students can and do find ways around getting caught.
It wouldn’t be feasible for schools to search students’ pockets and pencil bags every day, although the SJSD took a step in the right direction with the decision to bring detection technology to the three high schools. But adults in schools need to step up and reinforce the harm that these devices can cause young people. At home, it would be best for parents to echo this message.
Vaping can lead to severe heart and lung damage, and in some cases, even death. At the beginning of 2020, the CDC confirmed 68 deaths related to vaping.
Many young users may be under the impression that because they’re using vapes and not regular cigarettes, they’re safe from the side effects, but the whimsical exterior of these products is only a mask. It’s up to teachers, coaches, parents — it’s up to everyone — to keep these devices away from young people.
