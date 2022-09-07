Sometimes, when you read all the negative comments on social media, you have to wonder why anyone would accept a leadership role.
We’re not talking about the really big positions — president, U.S. Senate or your statewide political offices. Some criticism goes with the territory, although in today’s world the level of venom is off the charts.
We’re talking about local positions. A community needs good leadership, but sometimes it seems as if there are more reasons to step back than step up.
In Buchanan County, it was telling that open seats for prosecutor and associate circuit judge drew only one candidate each. That wouldn’t have happened in past years.
Fortunately, however, some are stepping up in St. Joseph. In fact, an era of young new leadership seems to be benefiting this community. (Youth is in the eye of the beholder, but bear in mind that more and more people seem young to the writer of this editorial).
Here are just a few:
— To an outsider, it might seem as if Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy accidentally slipped into the president’s chair after the abrupt departure of her predecessor. Since becoming the university’s sixth president at a time of unprecedented upheaval, Western’s dismal budget position has improved. New degree programs and a willingness to work with businesses and community colleges create a sense that the university is grounded in the real world instead of the ivory tower. It now seems as if the right person was there just waiting for her chance.
— In this community, a superintendent isn’t just an administrator with an advanced degree who must deal with real problems in today’s schools. The position demands someone with political skill who can work with various board factions and a public that is both obsessed with its schools but deeply skeptical of this particular district. Dr. Gabe Edgar provides both financial expertise and a down-to-earth leadership style. He even gets along with Ken Reeder.
— Unlike Missouri Western, Mosaic Life Care wasn’t exactly bleeding cash, but its CEO also left abruptly. It was a fairly messy dismissal that proved jarring for a community that’s used to enjoying the benefits of a hospital that has a plan and sticks with it. So when Mike Poore, who has decades of hospital leadership experience, decided to strip off the interim title and accept the position permanently, there were few complaints. He provides steady leadership and relates well to hospital staff and members of the community.
— Other new leaders of note include City Manager Bryan Carter and Natalie Redmond, the president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
Maybe it seems like a thankless task at times, but the community should be appreciative of all these leaders.
