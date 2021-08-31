It’s hard to find much of a silver lining with the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did the virus bring death and isolation, but it also seemed to put so many of us at each others’ throats.
For those who look hard enough, there is one positive outcome. In the pandemic’s wake comes a new sense of appreciation of what was lost. This includes kids being able to sit in a classroom, workers being able to sit in the same office and anyone regaining an opportunity to enjoy a movie or a sporting event.
It might be time to show some gratitude for one of the more inscrutable necessities of our consumer-oriented economy: the supply chain. Two years ago, supply chain management might have been related to some wonkish professional journal or an advanced-level business course you were required to take. Today, a recent experience of empty store shelves and rising prices give a newfound appreciation for those who make the things we need and for those who get these products to the store shelves.
Food, a basic necessity for all of us, starts with farmers. In a city like St. Joseph, where it’s possible to be surrounded by corn and soybean fields after a five- or 10-minute drive, it’s shocking how easy it is to overlook the necessity of agriculture both for our own wellbeing and for the benefit of the economy.
In the broader sense, agriculture generates more than $80 billion for the state economy, according to recent reports from the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The University of Missouri Agricultural Policy Research Institute estimated that farm income in 2020 met or exceeded a record of $3.4 billion, set in 2014.
This isn’t money that lines the pockets of farmers. It’s reinvested in small-town banks, shops and equipment dealers, and it also boosts the economy of St. Joseph. Of the 10 largest employers in St. Joseph, three have a direct link to agriculture. That’s one of the reasons the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce celebrates agriculture today with the annual Farm City Breakfast.
Even if you don’t work for an agri-business, you probably put food in your mouth three times a day. Despite a recent increase in prices, Americans spend about 8% of household expenditures on food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That compares to more than 50% in Kenya and more than 20% in Mexico and China.
Some of that is due to higher incomes in the United States, but it’s also because farmers produce low-cost food, companies process it, truckers ship it and grocery workers stock it. All so your bellies remain full while complaining about masks, politics and everything else.
