You have to feel for the members of the 139th Airlift Wing in St. Joseph.
They are in the business of getting C-130 aircraft in the sky — for training, for relief missions and to meet military needs across the globe. They must be itching to get back up there after the Air Force in late September grounded virtually the entire C-130H Hercules fleet following the discovery of cracks in the propeller barrel assembly of some older aircraft.
Many Air Guard and Reserve units fly these older models, including the 139th at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph. While frustrating, Air Mobility Command’s decision to ground the older planes serves to underscore the importance of the 139th’s mission.
The unit at Rosecrans has a reputation for rarely saying no and likely would have been called to provide relief or material to support hurricane recovery in South Florida. If absence makes the heart grow fonder, then keeping the planes on the ground will only have the effect of raising the profile and stature of the 139th.
Even more than that, the propeller issue shows why local officials are pushing so hard to upgrade the 139th to the newer model C-130J, a cargo plane that climbs faster and higher and has reduced long-term operating costs. It hasn’t gone unnoticed that the C-130J is still flying right now.
Here is what Col. John Cluck, commander of the 139th, had to say in an email to News-Press NOW: “We have the best Wing in the entire Air National Guard in my opinion and we want to get after the job that our city, state and nation demand of us,” he wrote. “Support for the new J model aircraft will only help in that effort.”
Last year’s defense appropriations bill included $1.8 billion to upgrade some Air National Guard units to the newer C-130J aircraft. A selection process will determine which units get the new planes, although it’s not clear how long that might take.
For St. Joseph, the lobbying effort involves some nuance. You can’t trash the old C-130 model too much because they’ve been such a reliable workhorse over the years, but the new J models would solidify the Guard’s long-term presence in St. Joseph and signal the high esteem that command has for the 139th.
There’s plenty to think about while those existing planes await inspections, repairs or parts. Let’s hope that those C-130s once again become a familiar sight in the sky above St. Joseph, but maybe that will be temporary. Let’s also hope that the grounding provides a little bit of the push that the local unit needs to get a much-deserved upgrade to the newer J model.
