U.S. Supreme Court justices don’t consider politics or put a finger to the winds of public opinion when ruling on constitutional questions.

That much was clear in the high court’s landmark decision to extend workplace protections to LGBT workers under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The court made a powerful statement that no American should lose his or her job because of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The court’s decision was based on an interpretation of a 1964 law, but it could be seen as a lagging indicator of evolving opinions on LGBT rights. In 1977, Gallup polling showed that 27% of Americans could accept an openly gay elementary school teacher in the classroom. By 2019, acceptance had risen to 81%. Similar trends were noted for openly gay clergy, physicians and military personnel.

The public long ago moved in this direction. Many employers, including those in St. Joseph, oppose workplace discrimination out of a sense or fairness and an understanding of the value that these workers bring to their organizations. Some businesses simply desire to avoid a courtroom.

In its decision, the Supreme Court was light years ahead of Missouri, where the attorney general takes the official stance that this question is best left to states. That’s a difficult argument for a state that’s failed to take action on nondiscrimination legislation for more than two decades. When you don’t act, you leave yourself vulnerable to a judge acting on your behalf. That is something to consider in future debates over discrimination in housing and public accommodations.

The Supreme Court ruling involved blatant examples of employees who were fired based on sexual orientation or gender identification. We would like to think a strong majority deplores that clear type of discrimination.

The murkier aspect will involve the activities of businesses that seek to comply with the law of the land while also managing the day-to-day hiring and firing of employees, a more difficult task when a protected classification expands. The law will require employers to update personnel policies and face the reality of increased liability to lawsuits.

Closer to home, the ruling has some practical benefits in St. Joseph, where the City Council spent considerable time debating and passing an anti-discrimination ordinance. The concern about this ordinance was never its intent but rather the prospect of a set of rules that made St. Joseph seem a more burdensome place to do business relative to some other competing community.

A national standard eases those concerns, at least in regard to employment discrimination, so it should be welcomed as a step toward not just fairness, but clarity on a national basis.