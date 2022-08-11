The renewal of the St. Joseph School District’s operational tax levy shouldn’t be a cause for celebration.
Sure, passage brings more certainty for the future. Superintendent Dr. Gabe Edgar doesn’t have to start his tenure trying to figure out how to cut $6 million or so from the budget. He doesn’t have to convince teachers that the SJSD is the place for them, even if a pay increase went down at the polls.
The 70% voter approval on Aug. 2 represents a level of support that could be viewed in some quarters as a sign that the voting public is ready to move on from the scandals and mismanagement of past years.
Well, be careful there. It’s risky to make broad assumptions of voter intent. It’s possible all is forgiven, but more than a few voters may have displayed an air of practicality at the polls. They’re not ready to trust completely but also understand that the cost of defunding public education far outweighs the benefit of any message sent to the district administration or St. Joseph Board of Education.
This was a modest, no-frills ask for the district. It had nothing to do with administrative salaries, the future of schools and other issues that can become a lightning rod of controversy. It had everything to do with shoring up a $160 million budget and providing funds for essentials like teacher salaries, sidewalks in some school neighborhoods and a final round of air conditioning at Central High School. Tacked on to the last extension, this six-year tax will take the district to 2030.
So the outcome of Proposition READ, as the levy extension was called, could be to district leadership what a paycheck is to the rest of us. Great, I keep the lights on. Now what?
For the district, plenty of challenges loom on the horizon: academic recovery following the COVID-19 disruptions, staff retention, problems with discipline and attendance and the future of aging buildings located throughout an aging city. Let’s not kid ourselves that a miraculous increase in enrollment or tax base is in the near future. It was telling that, just days after the levy vote, the community engagement process started up again.
After the passage of a five-year levy renewal in 2019, some of the good feelings and optimism seemed to evaporate with the pivot to a $107 million bond issue on facilities improvement. A skeptical public interpreted this as high school closures.
The district will have to tread a careful path going forward following this more recent vote. The momentum and good feelings are there, but so are the problems and, probably, an undercurrent of mistrust. No wonder the celebration was somewhat muted after Aug. 2.
