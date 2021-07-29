St. Joseph dodged a bullet when members of Congress, including Rep. Sam Graves of Tarkio, blocked a bureaucratic move that would have reclassified smaller metropolitan areas in the eyes of the federal government.
It might sound like an arcane paperwork maneuver, but the Office of Management and Budget’s proposed change would have relegated St. Joseph from the ranks of Metropolitan Statistical Areas, a designation that includes heavy-hitters like Kansas City and St. Louis. Instead, St. Joseph, along with Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City and Joplin, would have found itself lumped in with smaller rural communities like Maryville and Chillicothe.
For impacted communities, it’s more than a matter of pride. Loss of MSA designation would have affected everything from Medicaid reimbursement for medical providers to housing and social service grants, including money for homelessness and people with HIV. A recent effort to rebrand the city transit service would mean little if St. Joseph is bumped down and misses out on the transportation funding that goes to bigger cities with an MSA classification.
Graves, in his letter, correctly argues that changing the minimum MSA population threshold from 50,000 to 100,000 would have unfairly benefited coastal communities at the expense of Midwestern cities. These abrupt changes would “make it harder for our state’s businesses to recruit and retain talent in impacted regions,” Graves wrote in a letter submitted to the OMB.
The Tarkio Republican was right to smell a coastal money grab, but he and others who represent the middle of the country would be wrong to assume that this issue simply goes away.
The minimum threshold for MSAs was established in 1950 when the U.S. population was 152 million. Since then, it has more than doubled.
In that same time span, Missouri has gone from 13 seats in the U.S. House to eight, as its population fails to keep up with growing Sun Belt states. Growth in Missouri has been uneven. Boone County’s population has seen a 272% increase since 1950 and the population of Greene County, in Springfield, has gone up 174% in the same time period.
In St. Joseph, the population of Buchanan County has dropped 4% since 1950, according to the Missouri Census Data Center. That means places like St. Joseph are always going to be at risk for the kind of tricks the OMB tried to pull.
Our delegation played some adept defense in fighting off a bad policy. But make no mistake, the battle will have to be fought over and over, in one form or another, unless policymakers can figure out a way to bring more growth to our neck of the woods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.